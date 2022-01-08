OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Oklahomans and continues to advocate for them by accessing all available resources throughout this pandemic and most recent surge.
We know that monoclonal antibodies and antiviral oral treatments are currently in limited supply across the state and nation. The OSDH team has been working diligently with federal partners to secure more of these treatments for those who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19. Late yesterday, Oklahoma was approved to receive additional 1,000 doses each of Regen-Cov and BAM/ETE monoclonal treatments. OSDH will continue requesting COVID related treatments until we have a sufficient supply.
With the surge in cases, we know testing is a vital tool. In response, OSDH has increased access for testing, including expanded hours, some weekend hours and additional clinics across the state, as well as utilizing mobile units.
We also want to thank our partners who have stepped up expanding services to meet the needs of Oklahomans. Those seeking a test are encouraged to first use one of these testing sites or others available through oklahoma.gov/covid19/testing-sites, rather than visiting the emergency room.
“We can’t put this pandemic in our rearview mirror yet,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “Our team at OSDH is committed to making sure the right tools are in place through the state to fight the virus, and that we give Oklahomans the best shot at getting treatments they deserve if they get COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.