The covid updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) have been confusing this week as they resolve technical issues related to data automation.
According to OSDH, the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma includes confirmed cases identified as part of the backlog associated with system outages over the past few days.
The report does not say how much time the “backlog” covers.
“The labs are behind because of an increase in testing again,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “There were 81 Labs that turned in specimens this week.”
According to Wednesday’s advisory, there are 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma compared to 27,147 reported on Tuesday. The website has a conflicting number of 27,301 cumulative cases though, which may mean the backlog hasn’t made it to the site yet.
“OSDH’s number one priority is making COVID-19 testing widely available and efficient for the public as well as operating an effective, and trusted, contact tracing program. During this time of increased demand, OSDH is prioritizing manpower and resources to communicate positive results and to provide medical guidance for quarantining and minimizing spread,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic.”
According to the update, 21,596 have recovered in Oklahoma and 1,182,018 have recovered in the nation.
