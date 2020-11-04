According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the state reports 15,927 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Woodward County has 100 active cases with 79 in Woodward, 2 in Sharon, 9 in Mooreland, and 7 in Fort Supply, according to the OSDH.
Harper County has 13 active cases with 5 in Buffalo and 6 in Laverne, according to the OSDH.
Ellis County has 11 active cases with 2 in Arnett, 3 in Fargo, 2 in Gage, and 5 in Shattuck, according to the OSDH.
Dewey County has 9 active cases with 1 in Seiling, 4 in Taloga, 2 in Leedey, according to the OSDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.