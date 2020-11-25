OSDH COVID-19 report Wednesday, Nov. 25

The Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH) reports 234 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodward County, 72 in Harper, 54 in Dewey and 84 in Ellis on Wednesday morning.
Out of respect for OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic, they will not be reporting data on Thanksgiving day. This will allow these employees to enjoy the Holiday with their family, according to a press release.
There will be no updating of dashboard data, nor an Executive Order report on Thursday November 26th. Dashboard data and alert system map will be updated at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday. The Executive Order report will resume weekday reporting on Monday, according to the release.
According to the release, Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday. Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.
As of this advisory, there have been 184,342 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Approximately 149,345 of those cases have recovered and 33,317 are currently active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
