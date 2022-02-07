The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is dedicating $6 million in federal relief funds to help classroom teachers get resources for their students through the national nonprofit, DonorsChoose.
The partnership between OSDE and DonorsChoose will provide up to $800 to an educator’s project.
“The pandemic has ravaged our schools and affected each teacher’s classroom in a unique way. Oklahoma educators have risen to the challenges presented, but they need and deserve assistance in their mission to help kids learn,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “This partnership with DonorsChoose will empower our teachers to customize projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on their specific students.”
All Oklahoma Pre-K through 12th-grade public school teachers are eligible. The project opened on Feb. 4, OSDE will begin funding eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis. DonorsChoose will deliver resources to the teacherâ€™s school address. Teachers will include an essay with clear goals linking their requested resources to student learning in the wake of COVID-19.
“DonorsChoose was started in 2000 by Bronx Public High School history teacher, Charles Best. He thought about all the money he and his colleagues were spending on books, art supplies and other materials for their students. He figured there were people out there who’d want to help if they could see where their money was going. Best sketched out a website where teachers could post classroom project requests, and donors could choose the ones they wanted to support. His colleagues posted the first 11 requests. Then it spread and is now open to every public school in America,” according to www.donorschoice.org.
Partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Education will give teachers a boost of encouragement as they continue this second half of the school year,” said Best. “Teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom will access resources that enrich learning and help Oklahoma students finish the year strong.”
The local school district is taking advantage of the program’s opportunities.
“Woodward Schools is a Donors Choose District Partner, which gives us some advantages throughout the year. We were able to set up some basic parameters so that when our teachers apply for a grant we know that the materials they are seeking will be in line with what the district expectations are,” said Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “Specifically, we want to make sure any technology that is ordered through the grant process is compatible with our existing systems. The building principals are also notified when grants are submitted, and when they are approved and materials ship, the district is notified so the items can be inventoried and distributed properly.”
Reynolds said the program is a “great opportunity for our teachers to seek additional funding for materials and projects that might not be available to them otherwise. With our District Partnership, I receive a monthly report of the grants submitted and approved in our district, and I would say we generally have 2-4 projects funded or awaiting funding.”
Instructors can also learn more about creating their DonorsChoose projects in the organization’s Help Center.
