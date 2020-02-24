MUTUAL - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Amie Gates visited Sharon-Mutual students Monday afternoon to talk about the dangers and consequences of social media and bullying.
Gates began by addressing the many social media platforms and things that could put users at risk.
“Some of the things that we want to talk about are things that put you at risk, things that are not necessarily inherently bad but they can put you at risk of different things - consequences at schools and potentially consequences with law enforcement,” Gates said.
Gates showed students examples of social media postings that could land them in legal trouble such as videos of minors consuming alcohol, hate speech, lewd or offensive gestures, and threats.
She went on to explain that anyone in possession of a nude photo of anyone under the age of 18, is in possession of child pornography. If that photo is sent to another person, that is considered distribution of child pornography.
Gates finished her list with threats, stating that threatening physical violence on or off social media is illegal whether or not the offense is actually committed.
“How many of you have a felony on your phone right now?” she asked the silent room. “These are things that lots of time we don’t think about. We don’t think about them being illegal, we don’t think about the consequences of them. And of these things, if you do them in person, the penalty is exactly the same if you do them online.”
Gates explained the consequences of committing these crimes on social media including the effects it could have on your future.
“There are lots and lots of companies that go through what you post and what you say to get an idea of the type of person you are and the decisions that you’ve made, because the decisions you make now - maybe that’s habit for you and maybe they want to make sure who they hire, they’re reasonable and responsible,” Gates said. “So it can follow you.”
Gates encouraged students to consider what could happen when they post things online.
“Just a reminder to be mindful of what you post and what you share,” Gates said.
Online bullying comes in many forms and can include the illegal behaviors listed above. She pointed out the long term effects bullying could have on people after they have entered into adulthood such as mental health problems.
Gates moved on to address sexting, warning students that the internet is forever. Sending or posting naked photos can not only get you into trouble at school, but anyone on the internet can gain access to those photos.
“Who decides where your images or your videos go after you send them? Who decides?” Gates asked. “Do you decide? No. You have no control.”
