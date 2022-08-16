The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now assisting with the death of a person in a house fire in Woodward Monday morning.
In a release on Tuesday afternoon, Brooke Arbeitman, OSBI spokesperson, said the Woodward Police Department requested the agency to assist in what is now a homicide investigation.
The deceased was found by firefighters after a search of an external part of the house on 13th Street Monday.
The OSBI release said the medical examiner will determine the identity of the victim at which time agents will notify the next of kin.
The medical examiner will also determine the manner and cause of death
Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Woodward police, county sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office.
