Special agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Woodward County man on child pornography complaints.
Tucker Gene Heglin, 33, was arrested Wednesday at Boiling Springs State Park by the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) and booked into the Woodward County Jail, the OSBI said in a news release. He is facing charges of buy, procure, possess child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Heglin was the manager of Boiling Springs State Park. He had previously served as manager at Black Mesa State Park.
According to the OSBI, Heglin is being held without bail. The charges had not been put on the odcr.com site as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The OSBI said the investigation originated with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. New Mexico agents identified an IP address that downloaded more than 70 files of child pornography including videos and images.
Authorities located subscriber information for that IP address and it belonged to Heglin, the OSBI said. At that point, New Mexico authorities forwarded the case to the OSBI ICAC task force for further investigation.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
