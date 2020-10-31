“2020 is not a year that I would recommend. It has been it's been very difficult in ways that I don't think anybody was really prepared for,” Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) President Dr. Tim Faltyn said as he addressed Northwest Oklahoma Alliance during the virtual luncheon earlier this week.
According to Faltyn, this has really been a test of how to deal with people when they're truly not themselves and not in their element.
His overall message was of collaboration and versatility.
“We are truly better together than any one of us could ever be by ourselves,” Faltyn said.
Having grown up a fourth generation rancher in a tiny town of less than 1,000 people in southern New Mexico, Faltyn was the first person in his family to graduate high school.
“There's something about that way of life. And there's something about living in small places,” Faltyn said. “It'll teach you to be tolerant with the people you have. And it'll teach you to work and maximize the best of everybody who's around you.”
Faltyn believes expectations are the seeds of success.
In coming to OPSU, Faltyn was given three expectations; modernize the campus, make the university sustainable and transform the region.
“I want you to imagine a situation where they take you and your family, and they drop you in a brand new community that you've never been at before, except in an interview,” Faltyn said. “And you're supposed to be the leader for the region that day. You can't do it.”
According to Faltyn, he started the daunting task by looking for people who wanted to do things with the university. In the process of having conversations and building relationships, ideas were shared.
“And that's how you create success,” Faltyn explained. “When nobody believes success as possible."
One of the things Faltyn loves about being at OPSU now is having people visit who have heard about the success of the university being the fastest growing in the region from US News and World Report.
“They don't expect it from us, coming from a tiny town,” Faltyn said. “I love that moment where they go, Wow, you're the real deal. That's what we want. That kind of thing builds pride, and confidence. And it's alive and well here in Texas County.”
Campus maintenance had been deferred for nearly two decades, according to Faltyn. They are now in the midst of a $6.5 million project, replacing almost every roof on the campus.
To improve sustainability, OPSU stopped trying to be everything to everybody, according to Faltyn.
“We did a lot of cutting,” Faltyn said. “We stopped trying to offer every program under the sun, we figured out what our centers of excellence were.”
OPSU had been spending money on programs that weren’t producing. Faltyn said the adjustments were difficult. Once they got through that period, they started reinvesting in the areas on campus they were really good at.
Fundraising has quadrupled what it has ever been in the history of OPSU, according to Faltyn.
“It's because people love to be part of a winning program,” Faltyn said. “If you give them reasons and ways to engage, whether it's a $50 brick, or it's $1,000 scholarship, or it's a quarter of a million dollar naming rights on a building, people have passion. And if you can connect that with them, they will help you to meet your goals. “
Faltyn highlighted the partnership with High Plains Technology Center on the new Welding Certification Program, which is now a new step in their Industrial Technology Program. According to OPSU, the program allows for a standardized curriculum and assessment with readily available credentials for construction and maintenance.
“Our students, our people, our citizens, our businesses deserve the same shot, the same amount of help, the exact same technology capability as anybody anywhere else in America,” Faltyn stressed.
Faltyn listed several other projects he has been a part of in Goodwell, including a turfed soccer complex project, turfed football field, investing in a fully staffed and fully equipped police force, and more.
“I want to be part of solutions, even though I can't do it all by myself either personally, or with the organization that I represent,” Faltyn said. “My part, my skill level, in terms of attracting resources helped to put that together so that no matter where I go in the world, when I come back to Guymon this still remains a resource.”
Faltyn also highlighted the new shooting sports complex, which is the only world class shooting range within about 500 miles.
“This is a partnership between US Fish and Wildlife, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, the National Rifle men's Association, my university and about 1000 private donors,” Faltyn explained. “While shooting isn't for everybody, it is something that fits the culture where I live, in my region.”
According to Faltyn, the goal was to create a facility that would become a destination not just for college students, but every FFA program, every Ducks Unlimited, or Quail Forever banquet.
“We wanted to create that kind of a facility,” Faltyn said. “It gives us the ability to offer people something that without this they would never have.”
Faltyn cautioned about getting too caught up in the business and work. After graduation was canceled because of covid, he hand delivered 16 honors diplomas to students in Colorado, Texas and Kansas as well as Oklahoma.
“The idea was, you’ve got to make these people feel special, so that they will take that confidence with them as they go back into their community, not just in their job, but everywhere else,” Faltyn said. “You have to celebrate who you serve.”
For more information about NwOA, call 580-233-4232 or visit nwoka.com or the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance Facebook page.
