Woodward Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss open transfer capacity and the 2022-2023 school calendar.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by high school sophomore Barrett Love.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave his monthly report, recapping events that students participated in recently.
“Last week, our band performed at contest for concert band and sight reading, which is pretty difficult and received all 1’s. They will be heading to state in a couple of weeks,” he said. “Also last week, we hosted the regional powerlifting meet. There were around 160 middle school students on Thursday and well over 300 high school kids on Friday.
“Tuesday was the FFA District Livestock Auction then to turn around and set up for the powerlifting by Wednesday evening, that’s a lot of weights and racks. Twenty three of our middle school kids and 5 of our high school kids qualified for state powerlifting.”
Reynolds also noted a successful basketball season.
“Basketball finished with both teams having really respectable seasons. We did get a phone call to confirm and booked the 4A Golf Championship State Golf Tournament to be played at Boiling Springs in the first part of May. Which is a big win for the community,” he said.
Board Member BJ Williams read over items in the consent agenda and asked, “What is different on the 2022-20223 calendar?”
Reynolds said “The state department may allow for the 30 day rule to come back into play which states, if the 30th day of school is before October 1, you can use the prior years low income student count. So, we adjusted the calendar to make it right, there were one too many days.”
Since the new transfer law went into effect, Woodward has not had any transfer requests. However, the district is in the process of opening Pre-K enrollment. Transfer requests for the next year can be sent in after April 1 and are time stamped but action on those requests can not be fulfilled until capacity numbers are set in July.
“This is where some kids could be in limbo until the middle of summer,” Reynolds said.”
Board President Lance Semmel asked, “what happens if we go over capacity, is there a penalty?”
Reynolds answered his question by explaining there are two separate conversations regarding this. “One is about capacity and open transfer. The other is about class size mandates with House Bill 1017. Kindergarten and first grade having only a class size of 20 kids. We can go over 20 students but we have to add another teacher and if it would result in a class less than 15, then there’s no penalty,” he said.
“We set our capacity numbers based on staffing that we know we will have in July. So it will be tricky to find that balance of the estimation of what our student population is going to look like compared to staffing mid summer,” he added.
The board decided to approve the consent agenda topics that are of routine in nature. The members also scheduled a meeting on Tuesday April 19th at noon in the board room regarding building bonds and designating a bond counsel.
Members entered into executive design where topics of hiring, discipline actions, resignations and quarterly performance evaluations take place. Once open session began afterwards, the board approved the March personnel report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.