January 15 is the final day for uninsured Oklahomans to enroll in private health insurance through the online Healthcare Marketplace without qualifying for a special enrollment period. Fortunately, more than 60 trained and certified healthcare Navigator, spread across the state, are able to provide free assistance.
To make an appointment with a Navigator or to ask questions concerning your personal options, call or text Oklahoma’s Navigator Project at 405.313.1780 before Jan. 15.
After Jan. 16, uninsured people seeking to sign up for one of the private companies in the Marketplace will need to be eligible for a special enrollment period. Companies serving Oklahoma are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Bright Health, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, United HealthCare, Community Care of Oklahoma, Ambetter and Friday Health Plans. Blue Cross and Medica are offering coverage to residents of all 77 counties while the other six companies will be found in select areas only.
The Marketplace allows special enrollments for a variety of life events that can result in loss of health insurance coverage including: changing or losing jobs; moving to a new address; having a baby or adding a dependent through adoption, foster care or court order; getting married; and being denied coverage through Medicaid. Special enrollments are time sensitive and must be used within 60 days from the last date of prior coverage or, if time permits, within 60 days before coverage ends.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO) is the statewide recipient of this year’s Navigator grant to help Oklahomans understand how health insurance works and assist people enrolling in private plans through the Marketplace. LASO has approximately 40 trained, certified insurance Navigators on staff and 20 Navigators from other social service organizations across the state, ready to help Oklahomans weigh their options. They do not accept payment or gifts, have no interests in insurance companies and are not insurance agents.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a statewide public law firm, providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income and elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment law. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma. Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corporation, the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, 16 United Way or United Fund organizations, aging agencies across the state and attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals.
