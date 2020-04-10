Voters will only have to make one decision in the June primary when it comes to Woodward County races.
The District 2 county commission seat will be decided on June 30 as incumbent Republican Randy Johnson faces challenger Clint White. With no Democrats filing, the winner will be the District 2 commissioner.
Three other county officers are unopposed. They include County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, Court Clerk Tammy Roberts and Sheriff Kevin Mitchell.
On the legislative ballot, District 58 Rep. Carl Newton and District 27 Sen. Casey Murdock are unopposed. There will be a race in District 59 between Republicans Mike Dobrinski and Adam Masters. The winner will be the District 59 Rep. as no Democrat filed.
Kenton Patzkowsky is also unopposed for another team in House District 61.
Here are filings for some area counties.
Dewey County
County Assessor - Jennifer McCormick
County Clerk - Misty Randolph
County Commissioner District 2 - Lance Sander
Court Clerk - Rachelle Rogers
County Sheriff - Clay Sander
Ellis County
County Clerk - Lynn Smith
County Commission District 2 - Chad Petree, Kevin Schultz, Wade Bruce, Ryan Longhofer
Court Clerk - Sally Wayland
County Sheriff - Shane Booth
Harper County
County Clerk - Willneta Mitchell
Court Clerk - Susan Breon, Dian Roetker, Kassie Webb
County Commission District 2 - Gary Nielsen
County Assessor - Gayla Welty
County Sheriff - Clif Brinson, Thomas McClendon
Here is the filing federal offices.
U. S. Senator
Republicans - Jim Inhofe, JJ Stitt, John Tompkins, Neal Mavis
Democrats - Sheila Bilyeu, Abby Broyles, Elysabeth Britt, R. O. Joe Cassity, Jr.
Libertarian - Robert Murphy
Independents - Joan Farr, A.D. Nesbitt
U.S. Rep. District 3
Republican - Frank Lucas
Democrat - Zoe Midyett
State Sen. District 27
Republican - Casey Murdock
State Rep. District 55
Republican - Todd Russ
Democrat - Austin Gipson-Black
State Rep. District 58
Republican - Carl Newton
State Rep. District 59
Republican - Mike Dobrinski, Adam Masters
State Rep. District 61
Republican - Kenton Patzkowsky
