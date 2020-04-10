Voters will only have to make one decision in the June primary when it comes to Woodward County races.

The District 2 county commission seat will be decided on June 30 as incumbent Republican Randy Johnson faces challenger Clint White. With no Democrats filing, the winner will be the District 2 commissioner.

Three other county officers are unopposed. They include County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, Court Clerk Tammy Roberts and Sheriff Kevin Mitchell.

On the legislative ballot, District 58 Rep. Carl Newton and District 27 Sen. Casey Murdock are unopposed. There will be a race in District 59 between Republicans Mike Dobrinski and Adam Masters. The winner will be the District 59 Rep. as no Democrat filed.

Kenton Patzkowsky is also unopposed for another team in House District 61.

Here are filings for some area counties.

Dewey County

County Assessor - Jennifer McCormick

County Clerk - Misty Randolph

County Commissioner District 2 - Lance Sander

Court Clerk - Rachelle Rogers

County Sheriff - Clay Sander

Ellis County

County Clerk - Lynn Smith

County Commission District 2 - Chad Petree, Kevin Schultz, Wade Bruce, Ryan Longhofer

Court Clerk - Sally Wayland

County Sheriff - Shane Booth

Harper County

County Clerk - Willneta Mitchell

Court Clerk - Susan Breon, Dian Roetker, Kassie Webb

County Commission District 2 - Gary Nielsen

County Assessor - Gayla Welty

County Sheriff - Clif Brinson, Thomas McClendon

Here is the filing federal offices.

U. S. Senator

Republicans - Jim Inhofe, JJ Stitt, John Tompkins, Neal Mavis

Democrats - Sheila Bilyeu, Abby Broyles, Elysabeth Britt, R. O. Joe Cassity, Jr.

Libertarian - Robert Murphy

Independents - Joan Farr, A.D. Nesbitt

U.S. Rep. District 3

Republican - Frank Lucas

Democrat - Zoe Midyett

State Sen. District 27

Republican - Casey Murdock

State Rep. District 55

Republican - Todd Russ

Democrat - Austin Gipson-Black

State Rep. District 58

Republican - Carl Newton

State Rep. District 59

Republican - Mike Dobrinski, Adam Masters

State Rep. District 61

Republican - Kenton Patzkowsky

