A Mooreland teen was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident on a Woodward County road Thursday morning.
The injured 16-year-old was taken by Air Evac to the OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with a head injury, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The teen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Gerald Hartzell, 42, of Mooreland, who was treated and released at AllianceHealth Woodward. Another passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was also treated and released at AllianceHealth, the OHP said.
According to the patrol report, Hartzell was going north on a county road and swerved to miss a porcupine. The vehicle went into a broadside and struck a guard rail end.
The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m., 11 miles east and 6.4 miles south of Mooreland, according to the report.
In addition to the highway patrol, the Woodward County Sheriff's Office, Woodward EMS, Woodward Fire and Rescue, Mooreland Fire and Rescue and Air Evac all responded to the scene.
