A Lawton man was killed in a two vehicle collision in Dewey County at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately 6 miles northwest of Oakwood, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
According to the report, Gary Lee Bird, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Valorie Jean Bird, 68, also of Lawton was transported by ambulance to Seiling Hospital, then on to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, Christian Edward Muro, 21, of El Reno was transported by Air-Evac to OU Medical Center, also in critical condition, according to the report.
According to OHP, Muro was southeast bound on US270 when he went left of center for unknown reason. Muro’s Dodge Durango struck Bird’s pickup, which was northwest bound on US270.
Seiling Fire and Rescue assisted extracting both driver and passenger who were both pinned in the pickup.
According to the report, the investigated by Trooper Kendall Johnson #469 of the Custer County Detachment of Troop H. Assisted by Trooper Trent Cagle #380, Dewey County Sheriff’s Office, Seiling Fire and Rescue, Seiling EMS, and Air-Evac.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Both drivers and passenger reportedly were using seat-belts.
