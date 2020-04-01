The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has issued a scam alert. In light of COVID-19 guidelines, scams are becoming more of a problem. OMMA learned that companies are telling license holders that they can deliver your medical marijuana for a fee. Only licensed caregivers can deliver to patients. Delivery by anyone other than a patient’s licensed caregiver is not allowed under Oklahoma law, according to Communications Manager Terri Watkins.
