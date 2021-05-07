Woodward County Commissioners will have Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director Donnie Anderson and Agent Mark Woodward visit with them by video conference Monday during their weekly 10 a.m. meeting.
Afterward, the board will consider approving a checklist for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) certificate of compliance applicants in Woodward County.
A discussion is on the agenda regarding Gov. Kevin Stitt taking off the State of Emergency for covid. The item clarifies that the county will still be monitoring the situation.
Commissioners will consider a determination of maximum monthly highway expenditures for April, as well as the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations.
The board will consider a transfer of appropriations from general use tax fund into the jail use tax account.
A contract with Canadian County Juvenile Detention Center for services in fiscal year 2021/2022 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider interlocal agreements with the Town of Fort Supply and Fort Supply Public Schools.
The board will consider the monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor Inspector for the month of April.
Two certificates for OMMA certificates of compliance will be considered for District 3. One is for Business 43790 Ventures, LLC in Section 15 T22N R20W SW ¼ 8 acre track. The other is for Business 4901 Ventures, LLC in Section 8 T22N R20W SW 4.74 acres.
*****
The Woodward Board of Education will be recognizing 2021 Teacher of the Year Lauren Stahlman, as well as the provisional valedictorians and salutatorians during their meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building.
On the consent agenda, the board will consider the annual district wellness policy along with other items of a routine nature.
In action topics, the board will consider a correcting payment of $350 for a substitute during the 2018/2019 school year.
The reemployment of certified and support staff for the 2021/2022 school year will also be considered after an executive session and consideration of the May district personnel report.
