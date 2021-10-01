Woodward County Commission will meet Monday morning for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The board will consider several certificates for compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
An OMMA renewal for Whispering Creek Farms LLC in W ½ SW ¼ Section 24 T23N R22W District 3 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an OMMA certificate for Treewood Grow LLC tract of land 10 acres in Section 21 T23N R19W in District 1.
The board will consider an OMMA location change for Lucky Wei LLC in NW NW Section 29 T20N R18W on 40 acres in District 2.
Another OMMA renewal on the agenda is for GFAW Inc. for NE ¼ SE ¼ in Section 15 T21N R20W in District 2.
Christy Hill with the Northwest Domestic Crises Center will address the board regarding domestic violence awareness month.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of a 1998 Chevy 1 ton pickup with flatbed for District 3 which was sold at auction on Sept. 25th.
The board will consider a resolution sponsoring a grant for Rural Water District 2.
An interlocal agreement will be considered for joint emergency management services with the City of Woodward for fiscal year 2021/2022
. Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of Motorola and Vertex radios to be junked by District 3.
The board will consider a policy review and update on employee compensation notification.
Retiring Commissioner Vernie Matt will be calling for an exit audit for District 3 on October 28th.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of an HP computer with monitor to be junked for the County Clerk’s office. The board will consider an appointment of requisition and receiving agents for Fort Supply Fire Department.
An executive session is on the agenda regarding a custodian employee.
Sealed six-month, countywide bids for gyp rock will be opened.
