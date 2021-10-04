Woodward County Commissioners considered several certificates for compliance for Oklahoma Medical Medical Marijuana Authority during their weekly meeting Monday at the courthouse.
One OMMA renewal for Whispering Creek Farms LLC in W ½ SW ¼ Section 24 T23N R22W District 3 was lacking a certificate was considered, but the representative was lacking a Certificate of Good Standing from the Secretary of State.
Treewood Grow LLC Co-owner Adrienne Corr had to look up 10-acre tract of land in Section 21 T23N R19W in District 1 on Google map on her phone to explain to commissioners where the marijuana farm is located. The other co-owner, Xiao Ling Chen, was unable to communicate with commissioners, but Corr assured them she knew where the farm was.
“I've been there before I just I'm not super familiar with the county,” Corr said. “I remember driving across the railroad tracks. It’s still in the process of being built.”
District 1 Commissioner Troy White asked if she had driven by Western Farmers, but she said she did not remember it.
“On here just says in that section, 10 acres, don't tell me or anybody else in emergency case where that is,” District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt said.
Corr said there are three facilities that will be used to grow marijuana as well as a structure for clerical activities.
Corr was presented with the letter from County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
No representatives showed up to the meeting for an OMMA location change for Lucky Wei LLC in NW NW Section 29 T20N R18W on 40 acres in District 2.
Another letter was given for an OMMA renewal for GFAW Inc. for NE ¼ SE ¼ in Section 15 T21N R20W in District 2.
Christy Hill with the Northwest Domestic Crises Center asked the board’s permission to placing purple lights on the courthouse for Domestic Violence Awareness month, which the board has allowed for several years. Hill also presented the board with a picture of the courthouse illuminated in the purple lights.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of a 1998 Chevy 1 ton pickup with flatbed for District 3 which was sold at auction on Sept. 25th.
The board approved a resolution sponsoring a grant for Rural Water District 2, with an understanding to get more clarification on the bidding process needed for the actual work.
An interlocal agreement was considered for joint emergency management services with the City of Woodward for fiscal year 2021/2022. Due to some language the state auditor had issues with the agreement was tabled for rewording.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of Motorola and Vertex radios to be junked by District 3.
The board discussed a policy review and update on employee compensation notification.
“There was some confusion last week,” Troy White said. “It caused an issue. And I thought, we need to talk about the methodology of submittal of that paperwork so it’s official when it’s turned in.”
According to Troy White, a submission for a raise was lost or misplaced causing some upset between offices.
“I think that it’s prudent for information like that to come before the board. I think that it's transparent and that's the business we want to be in here in Woodward County.”
District 2 Commissioner Clint White agreed all the departments need to be using the same process.
“I also feel like, whether it comes before the board or to the payroll clerk, they need to acknowledge receipt of it,” Clint White said.
Vernie Matt agreed raises probably need to come before the board.
“Today was just kind of discussion only,” Troy White said. “Because it's a policy approval, all district or elected officers must approve it.”
Once a policy has been written up, it will be put on the agenda for another meeting for all the elected county officers to vote on.
Matt, who is retiring, called for an exit audit for District 3 on October 28th, which was approved by the board.
“We've been over inventory and stuff" Matt said. "We don't see a problem but just make sure."
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of an HP computer with monitor to be junked for the County Clerk’s office.
The board approved an appointment of requisition and receiving agents for Fort Supply Fire Department. Michael Pettey and Rick Hay were approved as requisition agents. Johnathan Murray and John Hix were approved as receiving agents.
An executive session was held regarding a custodian employee. Troy White moved to designate the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners to formulate a plan of action to address deficiencies. The motion was carried.
In addition to regular business, sealed six-month, county-wide bids were opened for gyp rock. Only one was received, which contained no bid for gyp rock.
“I will say I don't think that's uncommon,” said District Attorney Christopher M. Boring. “I think that's happening in the other counties as well.”
Matt voiced concern about whether companies will be honoring the last bid received or if they’ll be wanting to raise prices.
“We still got to have material for our roads,” Matt said as he offered to make some calls to see why companies didn’t bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.