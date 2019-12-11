Ombudsman Supervisor Jerome Thomas is seeking individuals who are willing to spend a couple of hours visiting with residents in the nursing home each week.
A Volunteer Ombudsman Training will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20 at the Ombudsman Supervisor’s office behind Star Lumber at 1116 19th St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The role of the Ombudsman Volunteer is to help address any unresolved problems with the facility and help residents exercise their lawful rights, according to Thomas.
Volunteers are required to have a background check and fingerprinting and cannot work with any facility in which they are related to any of the residents or staff.
According to Thomas, relationships with residents or staff tend to be an issue in rural areas, but he’s only had one instance in Northwest Oklahoma.
“We do not work for the facility, we work through the state,” Thomas explained. “It’s a federal program run through the state DHS.”
The local nursing homes are generally welcoming to the Ombudsman volunteers, according to Thomas.
“It is to their benefit to have us there so we can help resolve issues onsite, saving a state investigator coming in,” Thomas said.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Right now, Northwest Oklahoma has six volunteers and is desperately in need of more, according to Thomas.
“Once they do become designated by the state, they are required to take a monthly training in the Woodward office,” Thomas said.
For more information or to register for the training, call 918-576-9565 before Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.