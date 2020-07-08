(Oklahoma City) – The okPORK board of directors made major changes to the schedule for the annual Oklahoma Pork Congress due to COVID-19.
The shortened event will still be held on August 7 at the Sheraton Hotel in Oklahoma City but will only include a lunch and the okPORK annual business meeting.
“COVID-19 has already caused disruption in our industry and we want to keep our members safe first and foremost,” said Cathy Vaughan, okPORK board president. “We will take every precaution we can to meet in a safe manner while we conduct the business we are required to do each year.”
okPORK urges their members and other Oklahoma pig farmers to register for Pork Congress early and renew their okPORK membership online so they can check in using the express line. The express line will move quickly and allow members to maintain proper social distance while arriving at the event.
Lunches can only be guaranteed to those who register in advance. This will allow staff to create a proper socially distant environment.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served starting at Noon. The business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Pork Act delegate election at 3 p.m.
The okPORK board decided not to have any educational or keynote speakers, vendors or the casino night party this year.
“After evaluating the survey sent to all okPORK members, we decided only having the business meeting and lunch would be the best option for everyone involved,” said Vaughan.
The board voted to postpone the annual golf tournament and a new date will be determined later this fall.
You can pay memberships, register and find more information about Pork Congress by visiting www.okpork.org or calling okPORK at 405-232-3781.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.