[Allentown, PA July 5, 2023] – Oklahoma Human Services is set to pioneer an unprecedented
program that will revolutionize emergency response protocols by introducing an Animal
Contingency Plan to all senior care and low-income housing properties. This groundbreaking
initiative aims to prioritize the safety of first responders while simultaneously reducing the
number of animals being sent to pet shelters.
First responders, who fearlessly confront emergency situations, often encounter a unique
challenge when faced with aggressive pets at the scene. These pets can pose a serious threat,
attacking without warning or provocation, impeding the vital work of firefighters, police officers,
and paramedics. The protective nature of pets toward their owners and territories further
complicates the situation, hindering access for first responders.
Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, LifePet.Care, a distinguished pet care
administrator, and Oklahoma Human Services, which is responsible for providing help to
individuals and families in need through public assistance programs and managing services for
seniors and people with disabilities, have joined forces to initiate the first-ever pilot project. The
program aims to assist older adults in formulating a comprehensive pet contingency plan,
enabling them to designate suitable caregivers who can responsibly and reliably care for their
pets in the event of temporary or permanent incapacity. Notably, the designated pet caregivers
must provide their explicit consent before being named as emergency contacts.
The program entails a detailed questionnaire for senior tenants to complete, incorporating
inquiries regarding the temperament of their pets. To ensure clear identification of households
with pets, all domiciles will be equipped with Pet Smart Resident stickers (patent pending). In
cases where the animal is deemed potentially dangerous to strangers, a sticker containing a QR
code will alert first responders before entering the premises. While some first responders may be
unable to use cellphones during duty, an alternative method has been established to ensure they
are aware of any potential risks associated with household pets.
Regrettably, despite the unwavering commitment of first responders, incidents have occurred
where pets have attacked and inflicted severe injuries, or even fatalities, upon emergency
personnel. Such incidents often arise due to owners' failure to properly secure their pets or
recognize the potential danger their pets pose to others.
Hence, this groundbreaking pilot program has been deemed vital in mitigating the risks faced by
first responders during animal-related emergencies. If successful, it is anticipated that
municipalities across the state will adopt specialized training programs, educating their members
on a standardized protocol to enhance safety measures.
Furthermore, the Pet-Smart Resident stickers utilized in the program will also play a crucial role
in a placement program implemented during crisis situations. These stickers will notify animal
control agencies whether a pet is family-friendly, facilitating temporary placement in foster care
homes until the tenant's circumstances stabilize.
"By proactively addressing this critical challenge, the state is setting a remarkable example for
others to follow," says Robert Greene, CEO of LifePet.Care.
The pilot program will start in Oklahoma County with an expectation of being implemented
statewide later this year.
