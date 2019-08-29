Hardworking Northwestern Oklahomans won’t be surprised, Oklahoma ranks number 12 as one of the hardest working states in America according to WalletHub. As a matter of a fact, the plains states all ranked exceptionally well.
High Plains Technology Center Superintendent Dwight Hughes attributes this to the rural upbringing and pioneer spirit.
“We are a very independent group of people that aren’t afraid to roll up our sleeves and go to work,” Hughes said.
Oklahoma is actually number 7 in direct factors such as engaged workers, average workweek hours, employment rate, unused vacation time, and number of idle youth, according to WalletHub.
“The hard work ethic of Americans has brought about the creation of many successful businesses. But overworking can take a harsh toll on workers,” WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann said. “It is possible to work hard without overdoing it, though.”
Not surprisingly, Oklahoma is number 44 as far as indirect factors such as commute time, multiple jobs, volunteer hours and leisure time. With the “commute” between the farm and job and then from one oil patch location to another, many local workers drive a hundred miles a day or more.
Hughes chalks this up to dedication.
“Northwest Oklahoma workers don’t over-do it, we just stick with something until it’s finished,” Hughes said. “We take pride in a job well done. We sign our name to everything we do.”
Oklahoma also ranks No. 1 in percentage of public high schools offering concurrent enrollment in college coursework and state graduation rates are over 80 percent.
Hughes is in a prime position to speak to this success, yet he cautioned that just offering or taking concurrent courses is worthless if students don’t have a plan in place.
“Having a plan and a “why” will contribute to our state graduation rates. Knowing what you want to do after high school and implementing the plan and working it to the end,” Hughes explained. “More time spent in programs like TAP to help students find their “why” and we will see the graduation rates increase well above 80%.”
Hughes concluded that great things will begin to happen when Northwestern Oklahomans start combining their hard working habits with well thought out plans.
