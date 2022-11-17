McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild at 10:24 a.m. Thursday.
Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors said Fairchild held both sides of the boy's body against a furnace, beat him, then threw him into a table.
Court records state Fairchild was intoxicated after drinking all day with the boy’s mother at a Del City residence when Broomhall woke up crying and had wet the bed.
Prosecutors said Fairchild then beat the child multiple times, burned both sides of his body against a furnace, and threw him into a table.
Investigators determined the child died from blunt force trauma, including four to six strikes to the head and another 26 blows to the body.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office said Broomhall was "very special to his family" and described "as a very sweet child, a very loving child."
"The family continues to grieve the loss of Adam," O'Connor said in a release. "Nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one."
The U.S. Supreme court denied Fairchild's application for a stay of execution on Thursday and Oklahoma's parole board denied Fairchild clemency with a 4-1 vote last month.
Defense attorneys wrote in a clemency petition this year that Fairchild suffered abuse as a child and his brain disease was accelerated with alcohol and substance abuse. Attorneys said he suffered significant brain damage from repeated head traumas as an amateur boxer.
A psychiatrist examined Fairchild before his trial, reporting the man had "severe organic brain syndrome, acute and chronic in nature" and it was his opinion that Fairchild "did not formulate the intent to kill the boy," according to the petition.
A neuropsychologist examined Fairchild on multiple occasions since 2002 and diagnosed him with a physically damaged brain.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Fairchild suffered from delusions in 2014 — that he believed his family controlled his execution date and he was going to inherit millions of dollars after several family members died.
Fairchild is the seventh person executed since Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in October 2021.
Oklahoma plans to conduct nearly two dozen more executions scheduled through December 2024.
