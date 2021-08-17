"The rapid return of the Taliban in Afghanistan due to the rapid withdrawal of American forces was seen by almost everyone except President Biden,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said. “The lack of a coherent plan by this administration led to the chaotic collapse of the nation and the disorderly withdrawal of American forces and contractors.”
The Afghan people have gone from living in freedom to living under a reign of terror in less than two weeks, according to Lankford.
“We should bring the majority of our troops home, but leaving Afghanistan unstable only creates fertile ground for future terror attacks,” Lankford said. “Those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan over the past 20 years to protect American lives and to bring stability to the region should be honored and remembered for their blood, pain and sacrifice."
According to U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, the Biden administration’s exit, and subsequent collapse of the Afghan government, is a failure of American leadership.
“While the campaign in Afghanistan had many authors across multiple administrations and congresses, the accelerating conquest of the Afghan government and its people by the Taliban is a direct result of the Biden administration’s hastily executed withdrawal,” Lucas said. “For months, U.S. military leaders and the intelligence community warned of the disastrous consequences a quickened withdrawal would have.”
The moral and strategic consequences of the administration’s failed leadership are what we are facing now, according to Lucas.
“Biden’s reckless strategy left the Afghan men and women who risked their lives to assist U.S. forces abandoned and with little hope,” Lucas said. “The brave Afghan men and women who assisted U.S. and Allied forces are now at the mercy of the Taliban, where their fate remains in peril because of the broken promise that they would be saved.”
Biden’s “strategic missteps” not only threaten national security, but also puts a blight on American credibility, according to Lucas.
As a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan have been conducting critical special operations and intelligence missions to fight and defeat terrorist organizations to protect American families.
“Our limited but meaningful presence in Afghanistan was clearly the last and strongest line of defense between peace and war and between life and death,” Inhofe said. “Thousands of Afghans put their lives on the line to work with us to advance our shared security goals, and they now face a tragic fate.”
Blood is on Biden’s hands, according to Inhofe.
“He had a choice,” Inhofe stated. “Instead of choosing the responsible approach, he chose to rely on political polls, not data from his military leaders and the intelligence community about the conditions on the ground.”
