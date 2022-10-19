Editor’s Note: Carter Healthcare has a number of offices in Oklahoma including Woodward, Enid, Clinton and Stillwater in the western part of the state.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma limited liability company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, including Texas and Oklahoma, as well as Stanley Carter and Brad Carter (collectively defendants) agreed to pay over $22.9 million to resolve allegations that Carter Healthcare wrongfully paid physicians to induce referrals of home health patients under the guise of medical directorships, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester on Tuesday.
The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally funded programs. The Physician Self-Referral Law, commonly known as the Stark Law, prohibits a hospital from billing Medicare for certain services referred by physicians with whom the hospital has an improper financial arrangement, including the payment of compensation that exceeds the fair market value of the services actually provided by the physician. Claims submitted under the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law violate the False Claims Act.
"Offering illegal financial incentives to physicians in return for patient referrals undermines the integrity of our health care system," said Troester. "Patients deserve care based on good medicine and informed choice that is free from the corrupting influence of money and other motivating enticements. We are committed to pursuing entities and individuals that offer kickbacks and the doctors that solicit or accept them."
"The taxpayer dollars that fund Medicare and Medicaid are meant to support the delivery of health care services most suitable for beneficiaries. The payment of kickbacks to medical providers to induce referrals for home health services can improperly divert those dollars and undermine the quality of care being provided to patients," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Mike Stapleton with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).
"Government-sponsored programs like Medicare and TRICARE are intended to support the healthcare needs of deserving Americans," said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. He added that the FBI is committed to holding individuasl and companies accountable “for illegally profiting off of federally funded programs.”
The settlement resolves allegations that between 2013 and 2020, Carter Healthcare paid its home health medical directors in Oklahoma and Texas for the purpose of inducing referrals of Medicare and TRICARE home health patients. The Defendants’ alleged conduct resulted in the submission of claims for services provided to these illegally referred patients, in violation of the False Claims Act.
Stanley Carter and Brad Carter, Carter Healthcare’s previous CEO and COO respectively, also agreed to be excluded from participating in Medicare, Medicaid, and all other federal healthcare programs for a period of five years.
Also, the company entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA) with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). The CIA requires, among other things, an Independent Review Organization to review arrangements entered into by or on behalf of Carter Healthcare entities. The CIA also increases individual accountability by requiring compliance-related certifications from key executives.
According to the settlement the defendants did not admit liability and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.
Separately, the defendants also settle a False Claims Act Civil Suit in Florida for $7.175 million to resolve allegations from 2014 to 2016.
The total amount of the two settlement agreements, with interest, exceeds $30 million.
