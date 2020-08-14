OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. Aug. 14, 2020 - The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) submitted comments on the Scientific Report of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee defending beef's role in a balanced and nutritious diet.
OCA's comments included three key points quoted as follows.
"First, beef is a unique dense source of key nutrients needed at all life stages, including early year physical development. Beef is an excellent source of protein, vitamin B-12, zinc, selenium, niacin and vitamin B-6. Additionally, beef is a good source of the nutrients phosphorus, riboflavin, iron and choline. As the guidelines address life stage nutrition, beef fits well into all phases of growth and development.
"Second, the dietary guidelines should avoid considerations that fall outside the nutrient scope such as sustainability of food supply and, in the case of animal proteins, management practices. While Oklahoma cattle producers welcome opportunities to highlight the wonderful environmental and animal management practices used to raise our wholesome beef, these topics fall well outside the boundaries of the parameters established by Congress for the Dietary Guidelines.
"Finally, it is important to recognize the nutrient power of beef as compared to other protein sources. Many plant-based protein products require significant quantities of consumption to equal the nutrients found in lean beef which leads to overconsumption of nutrients such as sodium because these products are so heavily processed in many cases. Beef is naturally nutrient dense fitting very well into reasonable calorie-oriented diet considerations for all Americans."
The comment period closed Thursday, Aug. 13. The OCA encouraged all cattlemen to submit comments individually.
The comments also stated that, "OCA members work hard daily raising high quality, nutritious and wholesome beef to nourish families around the world. Our members take very seriously this responsibility and guard closely the identity of quality, safe and wholesome beef."
