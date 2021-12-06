Don Spencer, the 2019 Sooner Politics Citizen of the Year, will be guest speaker at Dewey County’s Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association (OK2A) meeting at Vici City Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
Spencer is the State President of OK2A.
“I have seen every one of them (programs) and they've all been educational,” said Recia Garcia, retired family and consumer sciences educator and program specialist.
According to Garcia, a lot of people think the Second Amendment is only about the personal right to bear arms.
“But it's broader than that. It has to do with all kinds of personal rights, liberty and freedom,” Garcia said. “The wording was more in that time period, but it was amazing, they (the Founding Fathers) were so thoughtful.”
The Dewey County OK2A chapter has people attending from multiple counties, including as far away as Texas to attend the informative and educational meetings.
In one meeting, Garcia said the public brought up concerns about the cost of food for those on limited incomes, especially the elderly, needy and veterans.
“And they talked about how young people don't know how to garden,” Garcia explained. “They care about teaching the kids. They care about history and heritage.”
Out of the discussion, the Vici Rodeo Club decided to join in and donate an area of property for a community garden and has set aside $1,000 to get it started.
“That's the kind of people that are putting this together,” Garcia shared. “They are people who care and they're looking forward to the future and what can we do to support and help each other especially those who need help.”
OK2A’s purpose is partly to educate legislators, the media and the public about the Founders’ intent concerning the Second Amendment.
For more information about the Dewey County OK2A chapter, contact John Salisbury at salisburyjohn374@gmail.com or call 580-334-4584.
