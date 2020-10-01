OG&E is seeking a rate increase from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. A hearing with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Jim Thorpe Building in Oklahoma City.
The special notice sent to Oklahoma customers says a rate increase is proposed in order to fund increased business costs and investments on infrastructure over the course of a 5-year grid enhancement program. The estimated capital expenditure for the plan is $810.2 million.
“This will be a collection of system enhancements that we do that can be as simple as changing out a pole to installing state of the art, electronics, on various places on our system,” OG&E Spokesman Brian Alford said. “The lion's share is focused on improving reliability and resiliency for customers.”
To “safely provide reliable electricity and related services vital to our communities at a reasonable cost” is OG&E’s stated mission.
According to Salvation Army Director Mike Miles, more people are needing help with utility bills this year. His client intakes have about tripled since June and it hasn’t slowed down for rent and utility assistance.
“It is probably due to a couple of factors to do with the Covid pandemic,” Miles said. “People aren’t getting as many hours or still not working due to Covid.”
Some people thought their bills would disappear when there wasn’t a cutoff for utility bills, according to Miles.
“Energy bills have been higher the past couple of months too, so people aren’t able to pay the full amounts with it doubling in a lot of cases,” Miles explained. “We have seen a lot of new cases this year because of the pandemic.”
According to Miles, his personal bill has been the highest of the past 4 summers, so he understands the problem when his own home has been it hard too.
“Our economy isn’t good at all here and it is extremely hard to find a job right now,” Miles said. “Adding more expenses to already hurting households can’t be anything but negative to Northwest Oklahoma.”
Donations are down to assist people because of households hurting because of the pandemic, according to Miles.
“It is going to take awhile for this community to heal even when a vaccine is found,” Miles shared. “I hope our community can bounce back quickly but I am trying to be a realist about it too.”
Public comment for the OG&E hearing will be taken on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 301 of the Jim Thorpe Building on 2101 North Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
According to the notice, the hearing will be held each business day and continue until concluded and all interested parties may appear to make public comments.
The proposed rate increase will affect residential customers incrementally, according to the notice. The immediate increase will average $.10 percent, only impacting bills about $.32 per month, in 2021, that percentage increases to 1.15 percent, then 2.19 percent in 2022. By 2025, the percentage proposed is 7.29 percent affecting bills approximately $7.06 per month and $84.72 per year.
“We have a long history of innovation on our system, we were one of the first utilities in the country to install smart meters system wide, which gave us a smart grid, which gave us products like our smart hours program,” Alford said. “This will add an additional layer to that, that will help improve reliability and resiliency.”
Interestingly, industrial class bill increases are substantially lower percentages than average residential customers, according to the notice. Alford said this is because larger companies consume more, therefore have more of a bulk rate.
“It's important to note that OG&E customer electric rates are lower today than they were in 2011,” Alford said. “We've been very good stewards of our customers dollars and ensuring that we do what we can to minimize the impact of increases like this.”
Even though rates are lower, bills may be higher because homes have more items plugged in, Alford said.
“We are adding so much technology to our homes, and with each additional device, PlayStations and Wi Fi routers and all the various things that we're adding to our homes, we are increasing the cost of our electricity,” Alford said. “Many of those devices are efficient, but yet they're still adding costs.
After the hearing, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will issue its final order and any rate changes will become effective.
For more information on the Grid Enhancement Plan, visit the OGE.com website.
