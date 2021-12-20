Woodward County Commission met Monday morning for a brief meeting.
Dr. Tom Lucas with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council visited with the board in new or unforeseen business about establishing some kind of multi-county trust or coalition regarding Fort Supply and the loss of the William S. Key Correctional Center.
According to Lucas, 13 towns in the area have residents who have lost jobs in the closing of the facility.
The last report in November from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections showed that all inmates had been moved.
The board approved a resolution for County road machinery and equipment revolving fund giving District 3’s rights to the fund to District 2.
Commissioners discussed a dangerous intersection on NS205 and EW41 (Hunter Road and Downs Avenue). No action was taken, but District 3 Interim Commissioner Donny Thorn plans to put some lights before the intersection on all four roads to help bring attention to the area as trucks and vehicles are going through.
A resolution disposing of 72 file box drawers in four metal cases with nine drawers missing for the Clerk’s office was approved.
The board approved an application for permit from Journey Oilfield Equipment LLC for a temporary water line 400 feet south of the NE corner of Section 14 T21N R19W in District 2.
Commissioners approved a bridge inspection invoice for a contract for Circuit Engineering and Consultant Routine Inspection in District 1.
There was no action on a Fiscal Year 2022 Oklahoma Economic Development Administration Rural Economic Action Plan grant contract. The contract would authorize someone to sign all paperwork but the board needs clarification on who the signer should be.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Note: The Woodward County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. Woodward's city offices will close at noon on Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.