The Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning. A public hearing took place regarding the closing of the road west ¾ mile of EW57 between NS 192/191. Property owner Charles Ereman spoke with the hope of the road to be closed.
“I own the land on either side of the road and I have a set of corrals at the end of the road. The road to the west is closed and the road to the north of it is closed. Nobody really uses the road and it hasn’t been maintained in a while. Party goers come up the road and there ends up being damage to the corrals. There is just no good use for it to be open,” he said
The commissioners approved closing of the road.
Tom Lucas spoke regarding an update on grants and activities.
“Mr. Keith Weber, the grant writer, has met with rural water districts and rural fire departments. They have or are in the process of submitting a list of their needs and he is preparing grant applications for the programs that are available,” Lucas said. “He also submitted a federal grant application for the road project and an application to a state agency for equipment for the Sheriff’s office. The road project application is still pending. The $25,000 application for the Sheriff’s office has been approved.
“We have received a $15,000 grant form USDA for the purpose of holding an outreach meeting called “Ranch Conversations” to provide information about local government, USDA programs for agricultural producers, rural development programs and other pertinent issues. These will be held in 2023 as a service to the people about programs available to them. We have also provided information to two possible industries that are considering Woodward count as a possible location.”
All other items on the agenda were approved.
Commissioners also held a special meeting last Thursday
Weber was present and informed the fire departments that there are $10 million available through a grant for wildlife fires but with the size of Woodward county a few $100,000 grants would be what the county asking for at this time. Paperwork is due by Oct. 7th and he will help each fire department review and submit the applications.
Clint White explained updates on REAP Grant and can be obtained for both fire departments and cities. The application period is through Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 with a maximum grant request amount of $75,000. Cole Braley was also in attendance and reported a grant for a truck building project would be good for Sharon Fire Department.
An LED lighting grant has also been submitted, however it will be two months before the results of the grant are known.
New grant opportunities for Woodward County are water smarts grants, AFG safe grants and a few others that Weber is looking into.
