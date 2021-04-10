Woodward County Commissioners will consider action pertaining to a letter to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday morning during their meeting.
The letter applauds AG Hunter’s efforts working with law enforcement agencies across the state to obtain information on any questionable land purchases. It also conveys an appreciation for his interest in determining if any other illegal activity is occurring in conjunction with property transfers.
“There has been an abundant concern expressed by the citizens of Woodward County in regards to the potential security concerns that arise with the increased alien or foreign business investments in land in Woodward County,” the letter states. “While we realize non-U.S. Citizens and foreign business entities can acquire title to real property in Woodward County, the increased interest in land and recent acquisitions has caused grave concern for many of our citizens.”
The letter concludes with a willingness by the board to cooperate with AG Hunter’s office with additional information as needed.
Commissioners will also consider a renewal of a certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for Russel Farms LLC in District 3 Section 34T22N R21W on 5.737 acres.
A discussion with the county assessor regarding evaluation of business property on OMMA licensed businesses is also on the agenda.
The board will consider an agreement with the Center for Local Government Technology IT services.
Commissioners will determine maximum monthly highway expenditures and the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March.
Two transfers of appropriations of CIRB M&O into personal service will be considered for Districts 2 and 3.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider the National Day of Prayer in front of the courthouse on May 6, 2021.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
