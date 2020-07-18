The Woodward City Commission is set to take action on the appointment of Sandi Liles to fulfill the unexpired term of Ward 1 City Commissioner Monday evening in a regularly scheduled meeting.
The seat is currently vacant following the retirement of Commissioner Roscoe Hill, who served the city for over 20 years.
A Facilities Use Agreement is up for approval to allow the use of Crystal Beach stadium for a monster truck show July 25.
An amendment for a mowing agreement is on the agenda to correct wording regarding dates and timelines for mowing city properties. The contract is between the city and Lawn and Order Lawn Care, LLC.
The board will take action on an operations agreement for school resource officers between the City and Woodward Public School District.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet immediately following to take action on a consent docket containing the minutes of the last regular meeting and the financial reports for the month of June.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Woodward County Commissioners weekly meeting will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider disposing of equipment for the County Assessor’s office of an HD system and snapshot server to be junked.
Commissioners will consider approving dates to be observed by Woodward County for the 2021 holidays.
The allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax will be considered in addition to any new or unforeseen business.
- Dawnita Fogleman
