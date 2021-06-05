Woodward County Commissioners will continue hot topic discussions with county officers about the county handbook during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
Contentions have been high especially regarding matching retirement credits with actual hours worked. Officers consented to commissioners hiring an outside consultant to conduct a human resources audit.
During a special meeting in March, The People Perspective, LLC President Kristi Spaeth, SHRM-CP, PHR reviewed the Woodward County Handbook. Spaeth presented several recommendations for revision and said the county is potentially at risk of legal problems. Spaeth recommended a classification audit to make sure the county is compliant with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
The audit report was received in May, determining only elected officers are exempt. All the other employees, even first deputies are considered as non exempt. These employees should be receiving comp or overtime if they work over 40 hours.
Commissioners will also be considering designating Human Resources Director duties, obligations and chain of command.
Colby Castor will be addressing the board regarding permits for the certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
The board will consider several certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses:
• Lucky Wei LLC, NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 29 T20 R18W in District 2
• Best Buddings LLC, W ½ SW Section 22 T23N R21W 17.7240 acres in District 3
• High Bird Farms, NW Passage Industrial Park block 2 lot 2 Section 16 T22N R20W in District 3
Commissioners will consider a routine bridge inspection invoice from Circuit Engineering Consultant.
An emergency and transportation fund program road application will be considered for chip and seal on EW51 beginning at NS208 extending 4 miles to NS212 as presented by Circuit Engineering.
The board will also consider a contract agreement for emergency and transportation revolving fund project #ETRCR 8-77-1(05) as presented by Circuit Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.