The board of Woodward County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion over Resolution R-20-13 County Investment Plan at their regular weekly meeting Monday morning at the courthouse. The item was tabled for further information and to rework some of the wording in the resolution.
The purpose of the resolution is to authorize the County Treasurer to invest available uninvested money from county funds into a Promontory Interfinancial network insured cash sweep program. This is a checking account that gains revenue from interest. According to officials, several surrounding counties and the City of Woodward use this type of program.
Commissioners approved a reimbursement to the general fund account for monies deposited from OEDA REAP grant. This is for Rural Water District 2. Two checks totaling about $50,000 were written for grants to Rural Water District #2 but the OEDA money deposited into the account hadn’t shown up on the ledger, making the money present but unavailable. County Treasurer Kim Bowers informed the board the REAP grant money will be in a separate account from now on in order to avoid confusion in the future.
The board accepted a letter of resignation from EMS Board Member Clair Craighead.
Donation of millings (ground up asphalt) off Highway 15 on the west side of Woodward County by Ron Hohweiler was approved. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt, there is approximately six truckloads.
“We're not gonna unload it at the yard we'll just take it direct up there where they’re tearing the iodine road up,” Matt said. “Where they’re moving them wind farms. Just kind of a quick fix on that blacktop.”
In addition to regular business, the board approved a resolution redirecting the County general use tax. The County general use tax was given to County general in Resolution R-13-51 to the use tax fund. Effective March 2020, Jail use tax and County Fair use tax will be in a separate account.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations from District 1 maintenance and operation to District 1 lease purchase. According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, the maximum amount the state will finance on the revolving fund per grader is $241,000. The total cost of the graders is roughly $280,000. The transfer is for the difference for two road graders.
In new or unforeseen business, County Clerk Wendy Dunlap shared a fundraiser for First Aid Kits. The fundraiser proceeds go to The Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the High Plains Technology Center PN Program HOSA.
According to Bowers, there are approximately $733,000 in property tax protests at this time.
District Attorney Christopher M. Boring brought to the board’s attention that voters were trying to use the stair lift, which is broken. Bowers mentioned the lights in the elevator aren’t working very well, making it hard for voters as well.
