The Woodward County handbook controversy will be settled by an independent contractor, as was agreed upon by all County officers during the commissioners meeting Monday morning.
“I think we could probably use the referee,” Court Clerk Tammy Roberts laughed.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White suggested hiring The People Perspective Human Resource Consulting Firm President and Principal Consultant Kristi Spaethe, SHRM-CP, PHR to help settle a controversy over salaried employees who only work 35 hours a week receiving 40 hours of retirement credit, in addition to other discrepancies between the handbook and actual courthouse practice.
“She's an HR consultant that the state has used for the county training program,” Clint White explained. “She's helped other counties go through their handbook and address some of these issues to make sure that we have worded correctly in the handbook.”
The cost for Spaethe’s services is $125 per hour plus mileage and potentially hotel expense. She estimates it will take around 5 to 7 hours to review the handbook and make recommendations, according to Clint White.
“I think she would be a great asset to the county,” Clint White said.
Spaethe could also provide the County Clerk's office with some direction on Human Resources and personnel issues, according to Clint White.
“If it could give us some insights to help settle our situation I think it'd be good,” Treasurer Kim Bowers agreed.
Spaethe will possibly be able to work on the issues later next week.
According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, the two new strains of covid that were causing much concern should have already moved through this area if they were five times more infectious as reported.
“We're seeing definite improvements even though we're seeing a little bit of an uptick,” Lehenbauer reported. “Hopefully we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
By summer, if not in the next 30 to 60 days, County covid restrictions could be modified, according to Lehenbauer.
Lehenbauer said there have not been many damage reports turned in regarding the winter storm. He is still compiling numbers to turn in.
“This weekend the Rural Water folks in Quinlan had a busted water line which was underneath one of our culverts,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said. “They have tore it up to get to the waterline so we will have some damage (to report).”
Clint White has sinkhole damage that may go into that report as well.
A certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) was acknowledged for Kevo Cannabis in District 3 Section 32 T22 R20 NE ¼ NW ¼ on 9.92 acres.
The OMMA certificate for Trifecta Hemp, LLC was tabled. It will be submitted at another meeting with a name change.
In addition to other business, a rezoning application was approved to be put out for a hearing. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) has already approved an application from Chris and Becky Hobbs for rezoning 270 Industrial Park, North Section 15 T22N R20 W Lot 65 containing 1.8 acres from A-1 agricultural to I-2 industrial. The hearing will be posted for two weeks prior to the hearing to allow area residents to share any concerns they may have regarding the change.
The board conducted their annual inspection tour of the Juvenile Detention Center.
“The commissioners toured the juvenile detention center, it was very clean and well organized,” Clerk Wendy Dunlap reported. “They are down to one youth. Their average is 5 to 6 kids. They are expecting to have more kids because Texas County has closed down. They have received a Grant Bar Foundation award, and will use it for a calming room.”
