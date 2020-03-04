Citizens for Woodward Schools Steering Committee hosted a Woodward Public School bond kick-off event Wednesday at the Pioneer Room.
The Committee planned the brief, 30-minute event to help spark excitement and answer questions regarding the upcoming April 7th bond election.
The event featured performances by Woodward band and choir students.
A short video preceded the speakers, highlighting some of the issues the bond would fix such as broken seats in the auditoriums and malfunctioning equipment.
Woodward High School Senior and Drum Major Carla Acosta addressed the crowded room to talk about some the issues she and the band have faced. She expressed frustrations with faulty equipment in the auditorium, broken cork board on the walls, worn out carpets, and leaking ceilings.
“The conditions of the band facilities in which our band students have had to endure are not appropriate to creating a prominent band,” Acosta said. “These walls, the carpets, the water damage and so many other issues I did not name are all the problems that create a perfect recipe for failure.”
Tatum Marlatt spoke from her experience as a parent of WPS students. She urged the room to vote yes for the kids as Woodward schools are “falling behind.”
Marlatt explained that if you aren’t a parent, student, or teacher at WPS you may not notice the severe issues the schools face. One of her biggest concerns is the lack of security at the high school.
“Most importantly you won’t notice that the entrance to our high school has zero security measures, allowing anyone to enter and to be down the 300 hall in a matter of seconds,” Marlatt said. “And just saying that in today’s society, it gives me chills. I’ve often thought of that when I visit the school about how unsecure our high school entrance is.”
Boomer Football Coach Rick Luetjen took his turn to urge voters to consider that the bond issue is about the kids. The turf that would be included in the bond should it pass has been a point of contention for many. Luetjen emphasized that it would be the benefit to the school as a whole, not just the football team.
“It’s not a football thing,” Luetjen said. “And that’s what so many people want to go back to… It’s so useful to our school, to our kids, to our community, and all the different things it can be used for.”
He went on to explain that the field would be available for use year-round and is always ready to be used. He specifically mentioned the band and how they are forced to practice in the parking lot instead of on the field as one of his examples.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds wrapped up the speakers, asking the crowd to consider future children when making their decision on the bond issue.
“I want to look at these issues through the lens of a child,” Reynolds said.
He asked the audience to close their eyes and picture what it was like in their elementary schools.
“I don’t know that I had an appreciation for the fact that those facilities were built before I was born by generations of people that I would never be able to meet, that I would ever be able to thank,” Reynolds said. “And that hit me recently.”
He told a story about a third grade student expressing her excitement at the new safe room classrooms that were installed.
“‘You won’t believe what they did for us.’ Think about that,” Reynolds said recounting what the girl said.
On April 7th the bond will come up for a vote.
The $6.06 mlllion bond issue includes a number of improvements:
High school and Middle school auditoriums
Middle School fine arts
Home Economics classroom
Technology and Textbooks
Safety and security
Turf
Transportation
