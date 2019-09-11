The Woodward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile that escaped the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center early Tuesday morning.
According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, the 17-year-old white male was last seen walking north from the facility via security camera. He was wearing only yellow inmate style pants at the time of his escape.
The Sheriff’s Office received word of the incident around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. All on and off duty personnel were called in to assist with the search, Mitchell said.
At this time, the subject is still at large, according to Mitchell.
The facility is a state operated Oklahoma Juvenile Authority facility and is currently under contract to be managed by Western Plains Youth and Family Services, Mitchell said.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
