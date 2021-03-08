During their meeting Monday morning, Woodward County Commissioners decided to request both the insurance adjuster and the contractor come speak with them soon about discrepancies in the cost of repairs to the west courtroom in the courthouse.
The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) insurance adjuster has set a maximum payment on courthouse repairs at approximately $20,000 less than the contractor estimates the repairs will cost.
Woodward’s active covid numbers have dropped from 73 to 66, with overall cases still going down, according to Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer.
The board approved two items to be submitted for COVID-19 relief funding.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was tabled again for 1111 Ventures, LLC for another name change discrepancy. The proposed building is in District 3 Industrial Park Section 15 T22N R20W on a 1 acre and 8 acre tract.
Two representatives with New York Life addressed the board. Agents Regina and Taylor Vieth, a mother-daughter team shared the benefits they had to offer county employees.
Commissioners approved the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations, as well as determined the maximum monthly highway expenditures for Feb. 2021.
The board approved the Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report for March 2021.
The February monthly reports of officers were approved.
The February monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector was also approved after some discussion between commissioners concerning the SWEEP account.
“I think that she's using the SWEEP account, basically, as an investment account rather than an operating account,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White explained. “But it is designed and could be used as an operating account.”
Commissioners tabled consideration of an agreement with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury was unable to attend the meeting. NACCHO has received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to build the capacity of the local Medical Reserve Corps.
