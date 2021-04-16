April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Woodward County District Court has been busy seeking justice for victims.
According to recent court records, the district attorney has filed approximately five charges, received seven guilty pleas, and sentenced one to life without parole through a jury trial and is working on 21 cases related to crimes against children.
Raquel Razien, LMSW is the Circle of Care Regional Program Director.
“At Circle of Care, we believe the best way to prevent child abuse is to support parents and families who are going through difficult times,” Razien said. “This means in our communities providing resources that are needed to support stable, healthy families.”
Circle of Care has two family homes where sibling groups are fostered.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month is so important to highlight the need to recognize and prevent child abuse in our state and our communities,” Razien said. “Foster care is just one way that Circle of Care is engaged in preventing child abuse from occurring, but we are actively pursuing additional ways to prevent child abuse in our communities.”
Through April, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and community partners are inviting Oklahoma citizens and organizations to join in advocating for the prevention of child abuse.
In 2020, there were 15,937 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services.
“These statistics remind us that every possible effort, no matter how simple, should be made to prevent child abuse in Oklahoma,” said Sherie Trice, OSDH community child abuse prevention grant coordinator. “We encourage every citizen to ‘do one thing’ to protect children and strengthen families. Even small gestures, like offering to help a struggling parent by providing an extra set of hands at the supermarket, can make a difference in reducing stress and make life a little easier for families and children.”
There is a variety of ways to participate in National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Take the CAP Super Challenge: Complete five tasks to become a super advocate against child abuse
• Wear Blue Selfie Day: Thursday, April 1 is designated as the day to wear blue to support child abuse prevention efforts in communities. Share your best selfie on social media using #OKWearsBlue and ask family and friends to join.
• Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids: Decorate a tree or trees in your community with blue ribbons to bring awareness to child abuse prevention.
• Happiest Day Coloring Challenge: Children are encouraged to draw/color their “happiest day.” Children may work individually, in a group, with family or as a class. Parents and teachers are encouraged to share these pictures on social media using #PictureABrighterFuture
• Spread the word about parentPRO, a free parenting support program connecting families to trained professionals who teach parenting and child development skills, as well as ways to reduce stress and nurture children. Learn more at parentpro.org.
• Plant a “Pinwheels for Prevention Garden”: Support Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma with a pinwheel garden by calling Parent Promise at (405) 232-2500.
For additional information about child abuse prevention and how to get involved, visit www.oklahoma.gov/health/cap or contact OSDH Family Support and Prevention Services at (405) 271-4477.
