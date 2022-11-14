The Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss an update on grants, Bureau of Indian Affairs inmate contract, Woodward County EMS reimbursement and a follow up visit with NegaWatt.
District No. 2 Commissioner Clint White provided a grant update regarding the rural fire departments.
“We have seven (departments) apply and six of them were approved by our executive committee. Official awarded applications will be given out at the end of this month or first part of December. It is very good for our small fire departments,” he said. “The grants were around $426,000 for the six approved applications. The only one that did not qualify was Fort Supply. They turned in their application but did not have matching funds. We could next year use some of our county local sales tax like we did for Sharon and that would help them get their points.”
Pebbles Luddington and Chad Campbell were present to discuss the reimbursement that took place with ARPA funds for the new ambulances of $209,350. One more van and one more ambulance are still expected to be bought with ARPA funds however with shortages, they will be on their way later. The commissioners approved the reimbursement.
Commissioners looked over the temporary agreement regarding Bureau of Indian Affairs Inmates. This is for the Woodward County Jail to house around 30 inmates at $58/day.
Commissioner Troy White was concerned about their medical care.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell stated, “it will be kind of like a DOC inmate, where the medical staff that we have now will treat them in house as long as it is nothing life threatening otherwise at the hospital in Woodward. If for some reason they need to be treated outside of our medical care we’ll have to take them to Watonga or Clinton to the Indian Affairs Medical Clinic and we will be reimbursed for travel expenses.”
The temporary agreement was approved.
Brian Dowell with NegaWatt gave an update on the status of the project for LED Lighting on county properties . Dowell explained that the grant did not come through due to the record number of people applying for it. The commissioners looked over the proposal but no contract was brought to the meeting. Contracts will be looked over by Chris Boring and then commissioners will discuss which options to go with versus financing and interest or lump sum pay off.
The Thousand Hills Church using the courthouse lawn for prayer on Dec. 4, 2022, Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, 2023 was approved.
No representative was present for the certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Bronco Express, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.