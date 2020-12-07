“We may or may have reached a peak already but we have to watch,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “We do expect some more, an uptick possibly here in the next week or so. The post Thanksgiving, all the tests finally come in, but we’re hoping that we start to see a decrease.”
Lehenbauer was giving county commissioners an update on the COVID-19 situation locally.
While the hospital situation is still a challenge, Woodward is seeing transfers from Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas when there is a bed open, according to Lehenbauer.
Lehenbauer reported active cases in Fort Supply as 7, Mooreland as 19, Sharon 6, and 166 in Woodward.
“We're still gonna have to stay vigilant,” Lehenbauer said. “We do expect this to continue at least for the holidays. And then we might see an uptick after Christmas. We're hoping to see a decrease after that point.”
Lehenbauer also reported the health department is wanting each county district to poll their workers to see how many will actually want to take the vaccine when it becomes available.
“To see how many will actually want them and what their concerns will be,” Lehenbauer added. “I turned in numbers for all the first responders and how many we would need. But so far there's not many that have said they're actually confident in the test yet.”
There was no action taken on courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding covid or items to be submitted to CARES Act.
Treasurer Kim Bowers reported the drop-box has been shipped and should be arriving soon.
Several county officers were not present at the meeting so discussion of the county handbook was tabled.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell did voice some concerns over some vague wording and lack of definition in Dewey County’s drug plan, which officials have been looking over as an idea for amending Woodward’s plan.
The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for Nov. 2020 were approved.
The maximum monthly highway expenditures for November 2020 were approved at approximately $72,708 for each district.
In addition to regular business, the board approved an agreement with the Woodward Health System, LLC doing business as AllianceHealth Woodward for hospital services for the fiscal year 2020/2021.
Commissioners approved court clerk records management and preservation monthly report balance of $17,954.51 for Nov. 2020.
The board also approved three items for the three phases of a project agreement for the Sharon/Shattuck road overlay on EW51 at SH34, extending 15 miles to the Ellis County line. This is an agreement between Woodward County and the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation in District 2.
Tabulation and possible approval of sealed bid B-20-19 opened on Nov. 23 for a 2020 or newer full-size crew cab truck for Woodward County Fire Prevention was tabled. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, the fire chief asked that the item be tabled due to he may have found one on state contract at a lower price they’d like to check into.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.