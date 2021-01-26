Woodward County Commissioners heard a report on recent Great Western Sheep and Goat Show from Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer.
“We had an awesome jackpot we had 374 animals,” Poer said. “We did more than Chickasha did, and almost doubled what we did last year.”
According to Poer, seven different states were represented at the show.
“It was huge,” Poer said. “California, Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma were all represented.”
The Event Center will be busy over the next several weeks, according to Poer.
• January 26-30 - Prevailing on the Plains National Salers and Aberdeen Show and Sale
• February 6 - Woodward Local Show
• February 13 - Chicken Ranch Auction
• February 15 - Woodward County Show
• February 20 - March 2 Woodward District Livestock Show
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported covid cases are generally down this week.
“We did have a siren activate last night at about 11 o'clock,” Lehenbauer added. “We had a lightning strike right here in this building. Our closest siren here went off and burned up the control board. The railroad crossing ones were burned up too. So we’re working on that.”
According to Lehenbauer, the siren at mutual has leaking water inside the control board which is being worked on as well.
Commissioners acknowledged two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3. One is for Business silent Grow, LLC in Section 31 T22N R20W on 10 acres. The other is for Business Driftin N Dreamin Pharms LLC in NW Section 36 T22N R20W on 30.66 acres.
The board approved of a resolution setting the mileage reimbursement rate for county officers and employees as the same as the Internal revenue Service rate of 56 cents per mile.
Sealed six-month bids were opened County-wide contract hauling. Dustin Donley Construction Services, LLC and J & R Transport Inc. bids were the same and were accepted according to availability for belly-dump services. Phifer Trucking Inc. was accepted as low bid on end-dump hauling.
