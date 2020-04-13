The Woodward County Commissioners discussed a number of topics during their weekly meeting Monday.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported on the COVID-19 situation.
According to Lehenbauer, about 1 in every 10 test done in Oklahoma is positive. Over 20,000 tests have been done and just over 2,000 have been positive. There has been an increase of about 6 percent in confirmed cases which is expected to peak in one or two weeks.
There have been no new positives within Woodward County, according to Lehenbauer. Meanwhile more supplies are slowly coming in.
“We get donations,” Lehenbauer said. “Right now oil field companies are helping out with some of these supplies.”
One temporary worker has been hired to give staff a break, since his team has been working non-stop for about a month now and only got about a half day off on Easter.
As of Thursday, April 9, officially 790 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Report.
An appeal was won Friday for FEMA funding from last year. District 1 will be receiving about $15,000 and Districts 2 and 3 are in the system now. Lehenbauer is thinking the county will receive between $150,000 and $200,000 from flood damages.
The board amended the security, protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, changing the ending date from April 16 to April 30 to stay consistent with Gov. Stitt’s guidelines.
Commissioners approved the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March. The maximum monthly highway expenditures are $253,310.20 equaling to $78,901 for District 1, $79,315 for District 2 and $87,093 for District 3.
The county treasurer’s monthly report and county clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report were approved.
The board approved authorizing Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer to conduct negotiations regarding the county fairgrounds dropping AT&T fire suspension system.
APS FireCo services the system. The trouble is with a different company handling the phone lines, two companies have to decide where the problem is then APS still has to do the repair. Poer suggested having APS handle this whole system so they will do the diagnostic and repair, cutting out the debate between companies on finding the problem.
“When it throws a trouble code, what those phone lines do right now, is send a signal out to this monitoring station, and then it sends the signal back,” Poer explained. “So cut out all but the one company that has the radio. They monitor the system and they service the system. You're gonna reduce a lot of your calls where we have to call them out.”
A transfer of appropriations was approved from the county use tax account to court clerk travel to a budget error. It was on the agenda to take that money out of county general funds, but that would have ended in an unbalanced budget, which is why they decided to take from use tax.
Commissioners discussed estimate of needs for fiscal year 2020/2021 from each department except the county assessor, which is late because she has been out of the office due to sickness. Her estimate is expected within the next day or two.
All officers were showing a 7 percent increase due to an estimated jump in health insurance. The Election Board also anticipates an increase for additional mileage and expenses due to elections this coming year.
County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said he rearranged his budget after doing away with an empty deputy slot which puts the department at 12 total. He will also not replace a vehicle this year, but said he will not be able to do that every year or they’ll be working with bad equipment.
“So that gives me a little more money in the jail from last year, and a little more so one in sheriff's office without asking for more money,” Mitchell said. “Cause we’re really, really tight.”
County Clerk Wendy Dunlap had an approximate $11,000 increase for her recording account. This covers new books, paper and updating things on the computer.
“Back-entering, so it can be on the Oklahoma website under Woodward County,” Dunlap said. “I think we’re back to 1976.”
Dunlap said she also asked for half a deputy to train a new purchasing agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.