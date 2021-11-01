Woodward County Commissioners have received revised road mile numbers for redistricting purposes.
The revised numbers show District 1 with 457.58 road miles, District 2 with 460.35 and District 3 with 452.47. Commissioners did not take any action on the new districts at Monday's meeting, but the resolution should be ready for a vote next week.
Monday's meeting was also the first for Donny Thorn, who was selected to full retiring District 3 commissioner Vernie Matt's duties until a new commissioner is elected, likely by a special election at some point.
Otherwise, commissioners worked through a busy agenda in fairly short order.
They approved requisition and receiving agents for a several areas.
Requisition agents for Woodward County Flood Plain are Troy White and Clint White.
Requisition agents for Emergency Management are Matt Lehenbauer and Clint White. Receiving agent is Rick Hay
Requisition agents for Woodward County District 3 are Donny Thorn and Jonna Schmidt. Receiving agents are Randy Cartwright and Dillon Hickman
Requisition agents for Fort Supply Fire Department are Michael Pettey and Rick Hay. Receiving agents are Jonathan Murray and John Hix.
In other action, commissioners approved:
- Transfer of Appropriations CIRB District 3 M&O into Personal Services District 3
- Interlocal agreement with Circuit District Engineering District 8 for the 2022 calendar year and appointed District 1 Commissioner Troy White as the board member representing the county
- Appointment of District 2 Commissioner Clint White to represent the county on the Oklahoma Economic Development Authority Board.
Commissioners also received and discussed a proposed draft on conservation and economic development services with Tom Lucas representing High Plains Resource Conservation and Development. The proposal is asking commissioners to consider investing $2,500 toward the effort to employ a part-time coordinator to identify projects and help with paperwork to apply for funding for the projects. High Plains RC&D would match the $2,500.
Commissioners didn't take any action in order to let the district attorney look over the proposal.
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse, starting at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.