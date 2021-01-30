Woodward County Commissioners first meeting of February has a pretty full agenda, beginning with discussion and reports from county officers and Emergency Management.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Monday.
The board will discuss forming a Jail Trust Authority.
A petition will be considered by the board requesting a reclassification of zoning. The Metropolitan Area Planning Committee sent the requested amendment from Adam and Misti Nelson. The request is to rezone an A-1 agricultural piece of land in part of SE ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 18 T22N R20W in District 3 into an I-2 industrial zone.
Commissioners will consider several transfer of appropriations out of the County improvement for road and bridges fund into personal services into Districts 1, 2 and 3.
The board will consider a materials request form from District 3 to CED #8 on a completed project of 1 ½ inch gypsum rock crusher run at EW46 from NW207 to NS208.
A resolution will be considered for project agreement for bridge and approach over an unnamed creek on NS-2130, a tenth of a mile south of EW-410 CN 94 on Project #J3-4945(004) CI by and between Woodward County and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The Woodward City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The board will consider an incurrence of indebtedness by the Municipal Authority issuing a lease purchase agreement, waiving competitive bidding and authorizing it to be sold on a negotiated basis with a financial institution for the aggregate principal amount of $2,800,000.
According to City Manager Alan Riffel, this is refinancing at current lower interest rates for the City Hall building, which should keep the term the same but save $80,000 over the remainder of the loan.
