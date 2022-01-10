Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning and extended the countywide burn ban for another 14 days.
The ban, which now runs until Jan. 24, prohibits outdoor burning with a couple of exceptions for welding and cooking, under certain restrictions.
Woodward is one of several area counties with a burn ban in effect, including all of the panhandle counties, Harper, Major, Dewey and Alfalfa counties.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White reported that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relaxed requirements for recipients who’d received $10 million or less.
“So hopefully our state auditor will get that information from the final rule and give additional direction to the county,” Clint White said.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Local Emergency Response Coordinator Sandy Settle spoke to the Board about National Association of County & City Health Officials (NACCHO) grant funds.
“These grant funds we use to purchase different kinds of things mostly for our response for COVID,” Settle said.
According to Settle, the funds come to the County through NACCHO to administer throughout the whole district.
Commissioners approved low bids for countywide grader blades & bolts.
The Board approved Laura Hayes as a board member on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission of the City of Woodward.
Application for permit from Quinlan Rural Water Department #1 for water main for portable water was approved 1½ miles north of Curtis on the SW corner of Section 21 T23N R18W District #1 was approved with fees waived.
Commissioners approved the county cash fund estimate of needs & request for appropriations for December 2021.
The Board determined maximum monthly highway expenditures for December 2021 totaling approximately $85,000 per district.
In addition to regular business, the Board approved a resolution to dispose of Motorola radios and admiral refrigerator for district #2 to be junked.
The allocation of alcoholic beverage tax was approved at $26,283.23.
Policy and procedures regarding safety sensitive employees & drug testing was tabled again this week for more information. According to Clint White, most counties have zero tolerance policy.
The board approved the only countywide six-month bid on tires from Direct Discount Tire.
