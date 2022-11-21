Commissioner Troy White for District No. 1 discussed the burn ban at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning.
“The risk for me is still too great, it would be irresponsible to lift the ban. I just don’t see any end in sight until spring really unless we get a significant amount of moisture,” he said.
Debbie Gentry, a representative with Elm Grove Community Church near Chester but just inside the Woodward County line, attended the meeting to ask some questions regarding the ban.
“We are having our Christmas in the Country event for kids on December 4th. We are thinking of having fire pits in the parking lot for them to roast hot dogs and marshmallows on. Would that be ok?,” she asked. “The Seiling Fire Department already plans to be there for kids to enjoy the trucks. We don’t want to do anything wrong, so I just wanted to be sure what was ok and what wasn’t, if it is not lifted.”
Troy White answered, “I sympathize with you, and we didn’t lift the ban for fireworks during the Crystal Christmas event. With our county’s topography, the canyons and the cedar trees, especially down there, if we have a fire, it’s pretty tough. So that’s why we want to be cautious. We are as dry now as we were during the dust bowl and that is pretty significant.”
The Commissioners voted to extend the burn ban until Nov. 28 and to review this topic on a weekly basis.
No precipitation is shown in the forecast this week for the area.
The weekly updates on grants informed the commissioners that the Brownfield application had been submitted from Woodward County and more details are yet to come regarding that application.
Dr. Tom Lucas will continue to monitor both state and federal agency notices of funding availability.
Resolutions that were approved are as follows:
- Disposing of aluminum bleachers on the east side that are torn up and could possibly not be listed on the inventory anymore, per Bailey Kafka, general manager at the Woodward County Event Center.
- A bridge South of Mooreland was inspected by CED and District # 1 consultant. The invoice showed a cost of $244.
- Interlocal Cooperative Agreement for Circuit Engineering District # 8 for 1/1/2023 through 12/31/2023.
- Designating official board member to Circuit Engineering District #8. Appointing Troy White, alternate Clint White and second alternate as Donny Thorn.
Consider/Action topic approvals includes:
- Allocation of Alcohol Beverage Tax of $17,603.09
- Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Bronco Express, LLC
- Monthly reports of officers, one report was to be corrected from the previous week.
- Purchase orders
- Monthly payroll
A representative for GFAW, Inc Legacy Farming & Investments for the Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana was not present.
