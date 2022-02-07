Woodward County Commissioners extended the county-wide burn ban again at their regular meeting Monday morning.
The burn ban, first adopted in mid-December, now runs to Feb. 21. Outside of a few inches of snow last week, the county has received little measurable precipitation in recent months.
The Resolution R-22-10 for determining maximum monthly high way expenditures for January 2022 was also approved. District One will receive $87,705.53, District Two $87,428.79 and District Three $105,563.99.
Along with routine budget approvals, the contract with Fort Supply Lake and the sheriff’s office was accepted.
The Commissioners approved the October through December 2021 Detention Transportation Claim submitted by the Woodward County Sheriff’s Department for transportation services provided.
The Adoption Agreement with Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was tabled for further review of documentation.
The commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
