The Woodward County Commissioners flew through an already short agenda Monday morning due to no bids for Gyp Rock.
The Woodward County burn ban was extended to Monday Oct. 24.
A burn ban has been in effect several times this year due to continuing drought conditions.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer told commissioners, “rainfall is in the hundredth of an inch, we are still in a drought and there is no chance of rain within 72 hours.”
Welding and grilling are allowed under the ban as long as certain conditions are followed.
Woodward County isn’t alone in adopting burn bans.
As of the weekend between 40 and 50 counties across Oklahoma were under a burn ball with the majority in central and eastern portions of the state.
In this part of the state, Dewey, Major, Blaine and Kingfisher counties have burn bans. Cimarron is the only panhandle county currently with a burn ban.
According to the weather.gov website there is no chance of precipitation in Woodward County this week.
Commissioner for District No. 2, Clint White spoke of the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grants applications to be on the agenda for next week.
The utility relocation agreement for DCP for Sharon’s road project, JP 28460(04) for next fiscal year was approved.
The Allocation of Alcoholic beverage tax was approved for $22,643.61.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the courthouse.
