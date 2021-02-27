Several possible proposals were discussed Friday morning during a special Woodward County officers meeting with commissioners.
Debate has been heating over county handbook policies involving salaried employee hours and the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) credited hours. Salaried employees only working 35 hour weeks are presently receiving the same retirement benefit as those who work the whole 40 hours or more.
“Every eight and a quarter years the employee earns an additional retirement year,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White explained. “So over a 25 year career, that's an additional three plus years. What does that mean in terms of actual money? It means an extra $180 a month on a retirement check so it has a real value.”
District 2 Commissioner Clint White proposed county policy changes where employee retirement credits would be based on the actual hours worked instead of across the board 40 hour week.
Treasurer Kim Bowers interprets this possible change as a pay cut for employees.
“So their going to get a pay deduction of $180 a month,” Bowers said. “They’re getting a pay cut. Again.”
County Clerk Wendy Dunlap proposed changes only be considered for courthouse staff.
“I just want it to be fair and all of us do it right,” Dunlap said. “And I feel like the sheriff (department and detention) should make more than us because they put their lives on the line.”
According to Troy White, the Fair Labor Standards Act states law enforcement personnel must put in over 11 hours overtime in a 160 hour pay period before receiving any overtime compensation.
“Jailers are the lowest paid county employees that we have,” Troy White said. “We can talk about how much we appreciate law enforcement and the job that the jailers do, which I can assure you is the worst job in this county business that we have. But I think it's time that we start showing them.”
All county officers present agreed.
“This is actually kind of monumental,” Troy White said. “This is a this is a big deal for rural law enforcement, this step here.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell agreed, “It really is. That 11 hours of donated time really cuts my ability to retain and hire people.”
The additional cost for the county each year for this change is anticipated to be under $10,000. If this proposal is accepted, it won’t take effect until the start of the next fiscal year in July.
After more discussion on employee hours, it was decided a few options will be brought to the table at the Commission meeting Monday morning for vote by all county officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.